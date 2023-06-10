Sought-after address on the edge of the bay

The picture was published on February 21 in 1982. The caption reads: “The Gables, an imposing block of flats on Durban’s Esplanade, was sold this week for R5 million. The block, built in 1955, contains 217 apartments and was at one time South Africa’s largest block of flats.”

Durban - The old picture this week takes in one of the city’s prestige blocks of flats ‒ The Gables ‒ at 174 Margaret Mncadi Avenue, formerly the Victoria Embankment.

In a Facebook Post on Durban Down Memory Lane, many remember The Gables as a highly desirable address to live in. The block was well built, well run and somewhat grand and was believed to be popular among Durban’s Mauritian community. Many comment on waking up to splendid views across the harbour every morning.

The Gables at 174 Margaret Mncadi Avenue, formerly the Victoria Embankment, today. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

The apartment block had doormen who would open the lift for visitors. At one point in the 60s the block was painted a pale pink, and stood out on the Embankment. It was the home of former Durban Mayor Sydney Smith. There is also a book called The Gables, penned by Preller Geldenhuys, who lived in the block for 10 years in what was probably the late 80s.

Many residents who live in the block today say it is still a beautiful building, as our photographer Shelley Kjonstad’s modern pictures show.