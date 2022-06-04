The disappearing building on Russell Street

The old picture this week is from our archives and shows a two-storey building at 84-88 Russell (today Joseph Nduli) Street. It was published in April 1991 with the caption: “This landmark Cape Dutch style building on the corner of Russell and St Georges streets is being auctioned by JH Isaacs on April 25.”

Little is known about the history of the building which today shows on Google as the Metlife Building with an address at 42 Maud Mfusi (St Georges Street). The building is not technically on the corner either but is behind a block of flats on the corner and continues behind the block to St Georges Street giving it an address on both streets.