The early days of Durban’s SPCA

Durban - The old picture this week, was taken in 1933 of the original SPCA premises at 83 Sydney Road, Durban. The animal ambulance can be seen in the shot, along with a dog and some animal transportation baskets.
The Durban SPCA this year celebrated its 125th anniversary, having been founded in 1897. The organisation soon outgrew its Sydney Road premises, later moving to Cato Manor, before finding its current home in Springfield Park.
The SPCA was formed to prevent cruelty to animals but, as Durban SPCA marketing manager Tanya Fleischer pointed out: “Our SPCA is so much more than just an animal shelter and adoption facility. We play a vital role in educating people – especially children – about the rights of all living creatures. We also strive for more severe penalties for perpetrators of cruelty.”
The site in Sydney Road is at the heart of what is today an industrial area, housing a factory called MBC parts. It is not clear where the original SPCA stood, as the modern building takes up a couple of the original stands. Our photographer Shelley Kjonstad had to stand back in a side street to get the full picture.
