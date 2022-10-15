The early days of Durban’s SPCA

Durban - The old picture this week, was taken in 1933 of the original SPCA premises at 83 Sydney Road, Durban. The animal ambulance can be seen in the shot, along with a dog and some animal transportation baskets.

The Durban SPCA this year celebrated its 125th anniversary, having been founded in 1897. The organisation soon outgrew its Sydney Road premises, later moving to Cato Manor, before finding its current home in Springfield Park.