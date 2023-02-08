The internet’s health connections, good and bad

The internet certainly has benefits, but it has also had several negative impacts on our health. Murray Hewlett, chief executive officer of Affinity Health, takes a look at both sides.

The good: Communication: Email, instant messaging and social media platforms have made it possible for us to communicate with others instantly, no matter where they are. Education: The internet has made it easier for people to access educational resources. Online courses, tutorials, and educational videos are just a few clicks away, and they can be accessed from any device with an internet connection.

Shopping: The internet has transformed how we shop, making it easier to find and but products from the comfort of our homes. Entertainment: It has made it easier to access a wide range of entertainment options, including movies, music, and television shows. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Spotify have made it easy to access content on demand. In addition, social media platforms have made discovering new artists and content creators easier. Work: It is easier for people to work remotely, thanks to the proliferation of cloud-based tools and video conferencing platforms. Many people can now work from home or other remote locations, increasing flexibility and reducing the need for long commutes.

Overall, the internet has made our lives easier. However, it can also affect our mental and physical health and well-being. The bad: Digital eye strain: Prolonged use of screens can lead to eye strain, dry eyes, blurred vision, and headaches. This is known as digital eye strain, or computer vision syndrome, and is common among people who spend a lot of time in front of screens.

Sleep disturbances: The blue light emitted by screens can disrupt the production of the sleep hormone melatonin, leading to sleep disturbances. Sedentary behaviour: The internet has made it easier for people to work and access entertainment from home, leading to more sedentary behaviour. This lack of physical activity can increase the risk of obesity, heart disease, and other health problems. Declined mental health: The anonymity of the internet has made it easier for people to engage in cyberbullying, which can have severe consequences for mental health.

Social isolation: While the internet has made it easier to connect with people, it can also lead to social isolation if not used in moderation. Studies have shown that excessive use of social media can lead to feelings of loneliness and depression. Financial losses: It is easier for scammers to trick people into giving away their personal information or money. This can lead to financial losses and even identity theft. “While the internet has many benefits, it is important to be aware of how it can affect our health and to take steps to protect ourselves,” says Hewlett.