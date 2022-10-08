The Point needs a new anchor

Durban - The old picture this week takes in Durban’s Anchor Hotel, which today lies in ruins at 172 Mahatma Gandhi (Point) Road, waiting for a developer to revive the space. The original hotel was designed in 1891 by acclaimed Durban architects William Street Wilson and Percy Barr. It was owned by Mr FL Jonsson whose descendants today own Jonsson Workwear. Jonsson also owned the Royal Hotel and the Alexandra Hotel where Smuggler’s Inn ended up (this will feature in a future Then & Now).

Alterations were made to the hotel in the 1920s or 30s, adding a frontage very much in the Art Deco style. Little is known about the history of the hotel, and why it was allowed to descend into such a ruinous state. The Anchor after the Art Deco renovations were added. The Anchor in Mahatma Gandhi (Point) Road today needs major surgery rather than a lot of TLC. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) The building has a large Chalupsky Properties To Let sign attached to it. Herman Chalupsky confirmed the building was for sale for anyone interested in bringing this historic building back to its former glory.

“The building obviously needs a lot of restoration work done, but once the MSC Cruise Terminal and the road works along Point Road are completed, we believe the property will generate a lot more interest from buyers and tenants," he said. Our photographer Shelley Kjonstad’s modern photo shows a building waiting for a renovator’s touch, to tie in with the beautifully restored houses next door to it. The Independent on Saturday