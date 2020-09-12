Then and Now: Amanzimoti Lagoon

The pictures of old Durban this week are views of the Amanzimtoti lagoon. The first picture looking south was shot in about 1900, and the second of the Amanzimtoti Hotel, looking north, was taken in 1932.

The village gets its name from King Shaka. When the Zulu monarch led his army through the area on a raid against the amaMpondo in 1828, he rested on the banks of a river. When drinking the water, he is said to have exclaimed “Kanti lamanzi amtoti” (“So, the water is sweet”).

The railway line from Durban to Isipingo was extended to Park Rynie from 1896 and the first train passed through Amanzimtoti in 1897.

The first hotel in Amanzimtoti was built in 1898 to cater for holiday-makers, some of whom came from as far afield as Johannesburg on specially organised trains. It was built of wood and iron, but burnt down in May 1899. The rebuilt hotel was torn down in the 70s to make way for the Sanlam Centre shopping and apartment complex.

In 1902 a Mrs Swafton, a tourist from Johannesburg, visited Amanzimtoti and wrote that the area had one hotel, three or four houses and 12 huts on the lagoon. These were made of wood and iron or motor-car packing cases and served as holiday bungalows.