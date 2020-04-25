Then & Now: Anstey’s Department Store

Durban - This week’s picture of old Durban features Anstey’s Department Store situated at 380 West – today Dr Pixley kaSeme Street. The picture was posted on the Facebook page Durban Down Memory Lane recently.

The posh shop, with outlets in Joburg and Durban, was founded by Norman Anstey, who was mayor of Joburg between 1913 and 1915. The first Anstey’s went up at 88 Eloff Street Joburg, in 1907.

It is uncertain when the Durban building was erected, but Griggs and Co booksellers before their merger with Adams in the 1960s can be seen next door.

The postcard probably dates from the 1920s or 1930s.

It is the famed third Anstey’s Building in Joburg that gets all the press. An impressive art deco sky scraper on the corner of Joubert and Jeppe streets, it was commissioned by Hugh Manley Anstey, son of the founder in 1937, and is a heritage-listed building.

Our photographer, Shelley Kjonstad’s pictures today show the premises are occupied by Miladys. The major retailer was established in 1947 by Mrs Bailey and Mrs Elison when they opened their first dress shop in Pinetown.