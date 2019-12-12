Machinery was virtually unobtainable at the time, but combining their skills as cabinet-maker and engineer, they constructed machinery from scrap metal. As the post-war economy improved, they imported the best available machinery from England and were able to produce good quality furniture at a reasonable cost.
In 1926, they moved into their own three-storey factory at 558-560 West Street (Pixley kaSeme).
The first photo shows this building in 1936. Their showroom was on the ground floor.
The company prided itself on its modern equipment and careful selection of timber in its raw state. By the early 1930s, the firm was receiving large government contracts.