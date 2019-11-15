The hotel was established in 1879 by liquor merchant EK Green and comprised 14 bedrooms on the first floor, of which only four had en suites. It was a “whites-only” hotel. The ground floor comprised a kitchen, a dining area, lounge and three segregated bars.
During the early ’70s, white patronage dropped significantly as several large modern hotels sprung up on the beachfront. Moreover, many of the Britannia facilities were outdated.
The furniture was antique and the beds had coir mattresses.
Since only four of the rooms had en suites, the other guests had to bath in communal bathrooms that were drab and outmoded.