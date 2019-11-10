Durban - The Durban Public House Trust was originally established in Umgeni Road. In 1903, it moved into a picturesque timber building known as the Bluff Hotel. Built on wooden piles over the waters of the bay, it was situated at the end of a pier with splendid views of the Bluff and the Point. Just a year later, in October 1904, it accidentally caught fire and burnt down in a conflagration which could be seen as far away as Pinetown. A new building was erected in 1906, this time on dry land.

The trust was established, in part, to counter the abuse of excessive consumption of alcohol. Teas and non-alcoholic beverages were sold as cheaply as possible, while beers and spirits were much more expensive.

Once the new public house was established on the Bluff, the trust acquired another property at 19 Lancers Road. Running from Berea Road to Warwick Avenue, Lancers Road seems to have been named after one of the British regiments stationed in Natal. The 9th Lancers and the 5th Royal Trish Lancers were encamped at Fort Napier between 1896 and 1899, with a detachment of the 9th Lancers based at the Old Fort in Durban.

The trust’s property in Lancers Road must have been demolished and a new building later erected on the same site.