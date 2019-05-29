Durban - This week's pictures of old and new Durban take in the old Durban Railway Station and surrounding precinct. The old station, at the corner of Monty Naicker (Pine) and Dorothy Nyembe (Gardiner) Street, was commissioned by the Natal Government Railway, at the same time as Point and Pietermaritzburg railway stations, in 1891, and was built in three stages, the first completed in 1892. In 1904, the building had two additional storeys added to it.

The architect was Durban resident William Street-Wilson and the building was built by Durban firms. It is a particularly good example of the Queen Anne Revival style, of the late Victorian era, and is the only Victorian railway shed left in South Africa.

Ivor Daniel, a prominent Durban architect in the 1970s and one of the campaigners to keep the building after pressure to tear it down, debunked the myth that the roof was designed for snow.

“Although it resembled Canada’s Montreal station, reports that the roof had been designed for winter snow were not true,” he said. “It was designed specifically for Durban.”

On the right you can see the historic St Paul’s Church, which has recently been renovated.

With the moving of the station further out of town in the 1980s, the façade of the building was maintained and a modern office block and shopping precinct created.

The workshops were also kept and converted to the Workshop shopping precinct, while it gave the city an opportunity to redesign and invigorate a central urban space.

Gugu Dlamini Park was created after all the wood and iron railway sheds were demolished and, in today’s picture, taken by Doctor Ngcobo, you can see the new Hilton Hotel and International Convention Centre complex, as well as the substantial development that has taken place on Durban’s beachfront.