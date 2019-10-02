Photographed in Feniscowles Road in 1923, the rural scene really captures this part of Umbilo in the years just after World War 1. As farms were being subdivided, dirt roads were cut through them and the adjoining Stella bush, enabling the first houses to be built in the growing suburb.
A 1901 map of Durban shows the farm ‘Feniscowles’, which was named after the village Feniscowles in Lancashire. The spelling with one ‘n’ is the correct spelling. Owned by Mr and Mrs (later Sir John and Lady Eliza) Feilden, the farm was ‘a long way out of Durban’ when they began farming there in 1852. Feilden Road is named after the family.
In her memoir, My African Home, Eliza Feilden wrote about a ball in Durban which she and her husband attended in 1853. Being so far away, they booked a bedroom in town in which to eat and sleep. A servant took a portmanteau with their clothes and went on ahead. The Feildens had a quick beef sandwich before leaving on horseback. Her husband carried her jewellery and personal ornaments in a flat basket slung over his shoulder.
In 1910, there was a single vacant house in Feniscowles Road. When this picture was taken in 1923, there were three houses, but only two were occupied.