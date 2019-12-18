One such immigrant was George Panes, who opened “The New Store” on the corner of First Avenue and Fynn Street in the late 1890s.
He had learnt his trade at the family’s grocer business of Shirley and Panes in West Kensington, London.
He chose First Avenue because it was not a heavily traded area, but sandwiched between town, the Berea and Greyville it was nevertheless a growing community.
Apart from the usual wares of a grocer, Panes also stocked wines and spirits. A small showroom enabled him to display delicacies imported from Britain. These types of good were “inclined to add zest to that special meal”. In 1901, Mr Purnell from West Somersetshire joined Panes as a partner, bringing with him his agencies in cuffs, collars and shirts.