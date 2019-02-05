Durban - The Jumu Masjid, or Grey Street Mosque, the spiritual centre for many Durban Muslims, features in our pictures of old and new Durban this week. The site was bought in August 1881 by Aboobaker Amod Jhaveri and Hajee Mohamed Dada for $115 and the tiny brick-and-mortar structure which stood on the site was converted into the mosque.

In February 1884, Jhaveri’s estate bought land next to the mosque and, in 1889, Dada purchased more adjoining land due to the swift rise in the number of worshipers. The first of the two minarets was constructed in 1904, with the second added in 1905 along with several rooms, toilets and shower facilities for travellers. These minarets were at that time two of the highest structures in Durban. The mosque was rebuilt in 1927 following the design of the architects Payne & Payne. Further extensions and alterations were made in 1943.

Today, the mosque building is a large plastered structure which features a mixture of styles. Its eight gilt-domed minarets protrude above the bustling commercial area, but inside the marbled worship hall is peaceful and boasts a simple elegance. It holds 7000 worshipers.

The old picture was taken from the Facebook grouping Durban Down Memory Lane, the new picture was taken by Motshwari Mofokeng this week.