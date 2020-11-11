Then & Now: KZN Legislature

The picture for our Then & Now series this week features the KZN parliament in Pietermaritzburg and also takes in many of the city’s historic buildings. It is from postcard and probably dates to the early 1900s. The building was erected to house the Legislative Assembly when the colony of Natal was granted representative government. The foundation stone was laid on 21 June 1887, by the Governor, Sir A E Havelock. It was designed by John Frederick Evelyn Barnes and was opened in 1889. The KZN Legislature in Pietermaritzburg today with the City Hall in the background. The statue in front of the building is of Queen Victoria and was erected to commemorate 50 jubilee in 1887. The building achieved national monument status in March 1968 Today the buildings at 239 Langalibalele (Longmarket) Street still perform their original function, housing the 80 member KZN legislature. Also in the picture, obliquely from the side is the site of the former Pietermaritzburg Supreme Court building which now houses the Tatham Art Gallery.

The Pietermaritzburg City Hall on the corner of Albert Luthuli (Commercial) Road and Church Street is clearly visible. This was built on the grounds of the old 'raadsaal' (meeting hall), and dominates the city centre with its 50m clock tower. It is said to be the largest all-brick building in the Southern Hemisphere and houses the world's largest pipe organ. The first city hall was built in 1893 and was destroyed by fire in 1898. The Duke of Cornwall and York (later King George V), opened the current city hall after restoration, on 14 August 1901.

Behind the KZN Legislature you can see the superstructure of the Colonial Building on Church Street built in the late English Renaissance Style which housed the administration of the colonial government.

In taking the modern picture last month, our photographer Shelley Kjonstad would like to thank Mbeko Nzimande of the uMgungundlovu District Municipality who kindly assisted by taking us onto the roof of their offices across the road to achieve the height to match the original photograph.

