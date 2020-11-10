Then & Now: May Street Mosque

Durban - This picture of old Durban shows the May Street Mosque in the early 1950s or late 1940s and was sent to us by Ahmed Vayej.

It is one of the more historic of the more than 75 mosques in the greater Durban area and was for many years known as the city’s Little Masjid, an obvious comparison with the massive Grey Street Mosque in the city centre.

Established in 1920 on the corner of May and Fynn streets in Greyville, it is the only masjid in the Durban central district to be built by indentured labourers and their descendants.

The May Street Masjid today.

Plans for the mosque started at the turn of the 20th century when residents from Mitchell Road, First Avenue and May Street, which became known as Block AK, launched a school to provide Islamic education for their children. It was decided to acquire land at the corner of May and Fynn Streets in Greyville for the mosque.

The first trustees were: Deen Mahomed Fakir, a court interpreter whose parents were indentured labourers; Mehendeally (Mahomed Ally) Tajmoon, born of indentured parents, who was also a founding member of the Greyville Sporting Club, a trustee of Anjuman school, a founder member of the Muslim Burial Society; Noor Mahomed, who was also born of indentured parents; and Shaik Emamally, indentured number 27890, who arrived in 1882, aged 4.