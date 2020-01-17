The two old photographs of Sydenham Road by G Stuart Jones were taken in 1909 and show the road’s rural ambience.
The photos are from the booklet lent to Mark Levin by Marion Ritson, which advertised the programme of events during Durban’s 1909 Gala Season and the various tram routes.
The guide also listed places of interest to visit, including the Electric Power Station, the Telephone Exchange and the Central Fire Station. For those with bookish tastes, there was the Public Library; or others there were the Public Baths next door, which included Turkish Baths.
As far back as 1909, Thomas Cook & Son offered day trips to Mariannhill’s Trappist Monastery and a weekend tour of the Natal Battlefields, as well as a separate trip to Zululand’s capital, Eshowe.