Then & Now: Trident Building, Field Street

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - This week’s pictures of old and new Durban take in the head office of the Trident Building Society at 58 Joe Slovo (Field) Street in Durban’s CBD. The picture comes from the book Durban 1824-1974, featuring many of the businesses and industries in the city at that time. The building society was formed in 1967, merging some of the country’s oldest building societies, The City Permanent, The County and East London Mutual. It had offices in Durban, Pietermaritzburg and East London, with later offices in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. In 1974 it boasted assets of R69million.

The Trident building in Field street in 1974.

The United Building in Joe Slovo Street shot before lockdown last month. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad (ANA)

Today, 58 Joe Slovo is known as the United building after Trident became part of United. The United Building Society became part of Volkskas in 1991.

The building itself was built in 1937 and designed by local architects Chick and Bartholomew.

Today’s pictures were taken by Shelley Kjonstad just before the national lockdown.

The building houses a number of educational colleges, a human rights resource centre, a security company, a day-care centre and downstairs, a Cash Converters.

The Independent on Saturday appeals to readers who have old pictures of Durban and other parts of the province to send them to us for consideration.

If any readers are featured in the old picture, we will do our best to recreate the scene with them in it again.

Readers sending pictures digitally - images should be about 1MB - can address them, with the relevant information, to [email protected]

If the pictures are in hard copy format, they can be posted to The Editor, Old Pictures, The Independent on Saturday, PO Box 47549, Greyville, 4023.