Durban – Today marks 111 years since the maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic, the “unsinkable” pride and joy of the White Star Line and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. The liner sank in the ice-cold waters of the North Atlantic in the early hours of April 15, 1912, after she hit an iceberg off Newfoundland.

Husband and wife team Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIllroy reimagine the famous Jack and Rose-pose from the classic James Cameron film “Titanic”, on the steam tug JR More that was built in 1961 and is now a floating exhibit at the Port Natal Maritime Museum after she was retired from service in 1982.