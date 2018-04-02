Veteran motorcyclist Toosie Hudson is particularly fond of his 1929 Norton, one of three he owns. Picture: Nqobile Mbonamb/African News Agency (ANA)i

Apart from his three immaculate classic Norton motorcycles, he also has memorabilia he acquired when the Natal Motorcycle Club, founded in 1906, was wound up. He was the club’s champion in 1982 and 1989 and runner-up in 1984, 1985 and 1987.

Now 75, Hudson no longer rides. However, motorcycles still have a special place in his life, one that was ignited at five years old when his father took him to watch a motorcycle Grand Prix through the streets of the Bluff.

Back home, Hudson points to a picture of himself on an AJS at the Roy Hesketh circuit, saying: "I came fourth.”

On another wall is a hall of fame made from wooden blocks carrying the names of many top Durban riders, his own being one of them.

“Ian Burne," he points out. "He came fourth in the Isle of Man TT in 1965,” he points out.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

And looking as good as new are his three Nortons - a 1929 Model 18, a 1955 Dominator and a 1957 International, each of 500cc. The Model 18, he says, is his favourite.

“But going to Johannesburg (on rallies) was always hard on the bum. You felt every single bump on the road.”

Hudson bought all three for between R3000 and R5000 each when they were in a dilapidated state, corroded and broken.

“I spent lots of money on spares," he said, "which I had to buy from England.”

Hudson became particularly attached to his motorcycles after suffering a stroke when he was 35 years old.

“I couldn’t speak for a while, but I could still ride,” he said.

The Independent on Saturday