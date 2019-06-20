Durban - Many an old church or small town has a graveyard that time has forgotten. Westville has a small cemetery few of its residents have ever visited. Tucked away in Glenridge Road, it contains the graves of some of the earliest families who settled in Westville in the 19th century. Some were of English descent, many from Germany.

The settlers from Germany had arrived in Durban in 1848. Six families each received 210 acres in Westville, on which to grow cotton. Although the cotton venture failed, the settlers remained and were to make a significant impact on Westville and the surrounding areas in the coming decades.

Since Westville had no church or graveyard, the Lange family donated a small parcel of land to the Natal government in what is today the Norfolk Terrace/Glenridge Road area. One portion was used for a school for the local children, while the adjoining plot was for a cemetery. The school’s first teacher was Hans Holm and one of his pupils, Mary Schwegmann, described him as one of the greatest influences in her life. When he died in 1891, at the age of 68, he was buried in the cemetery adjoining his former schoolroom.

Another schoolteacher buried there is Charles Edward Swain, a passionate sportsman and popular teacher at Westville Government School, in the days before it became Westville Boys’ High. When he died suddenly on March 16, 1957, so greatly was he mourned that a third school house, Swain, was added to the existing two. In addition, a memorial bell was erected next to the new school hall. This bell came from the first diesel tanker built in the US, Solitaire, which had been decommissioned in 1946. In 2006, the bell was moved to the new sports centre, where it is rung by every matric boy on his last day of school.

The inscription on his tombstone captures the spirit of Swain: “And life is sweeter that he lived.”

An English couple, who found the Westville climate to their liking, were John and Emma Williams. Emma had arrived in Cape Town in 1863, but eventually settled in Westville with her husband. Williams Road is named after them. Emma was a redoubtable woman, who promoted mineral prospecting on her farm, as well as neighbouring ones, in the 1880s.

Diamonds and gold had been discovered in Kimberley and Johannesburg, prompting Emma to believe they would also be found in Natal. In 1890, Emma ceded her shares in Isisa Mining Company to her son Percival, who inherited the farm when his mother died in 1899. Both his parents are buried in Westville’s cemetery.

Continuing to believe their farm would be the next Kimberley, Percival gave permission to an Australian prospector to dig on the farm in 1907. Fifty years later, Percival’s 88-year-old widow claimed that diamonds and rubies had been discovered, but only on their farm. However, such ill-feeling was aroused by their find that Percival had decided to stop prospecting.

Memorials to three citizens, prominent in local politics, can be found in the cemetery. The first is Jan Martens, “Jack”, who was chairman of the Town Board in 1952/3. He died in 1957.

Jack Martens was succeeded by Edmund Rennard Browne (Teddy) as the Town Board’s last chairman and Westville’s first mayor. Founder of the law firm ER Browne and Sons, Teddy was a legendary figure. Born in Brighton, England, in 1910, he came to South Africa when he was 12.

He was educated at St Charles in Pietermaritzburg, and joined the Union Defence Force during World War II. Mayor of Westville a record 12 times, he died in office in August 1974. His bust, unveiled in 1968, is still on display at the Bergtheil Museum.

Another mayor, Stanley Poole (1977-81), has a plaque on the Memorial Wall. No plaque has been mounted since 2015.

Among the gloom and neglect is an intriguing grave: Hugo Oskar Bartel. Born in Salzburg, Austria, in 1927, he died in Durban in 1992. Aged 11 when Germany annexed Austria in 1938, he joined the Hitler Youth and while still a teenager, served in the 12th Panzer Division. The German inscription on his headstone indicates he was awarded the Iron Cross.

Bartel was not yet 18 when Hitler committed suicide in his Berlin bunker. How different was his war service from Teddy Browne’s, whose teenage years were spent on the playing fields of St Charles, yet their graves lie within a metre or two of each other.