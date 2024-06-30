Willowy winner for June

Her mom says “she is dangerous with her beautiful doey eyes that can make you give her any of your shoes or sandals to chew on... no matter how expensive or while you are using them”.

Durban — Meet the winner and finalists in the June Independent on Saturday Pet of the Month competition, 2-month-old husky cross Willow from Silverglen, Chatsworth, who wins a R500 voucher from Petzone.

How to enter: Snap a photo of your pet showing its unique personality, with a sentence telling us why he or she is so special to you. Add your name, your pet’s name, breed, age and area. Email it to [email protected] Winners get a R500 voucher from Petzone.

Competition rules: The competition is open to all pets and only one picture may be submitted. Employees of Independent Media, the sponsor, their advertising agencies and their immediate families may not enter. The Editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

The Independent on Saturday Pet of the Month page will appear on the last Saturday of every month. Entries for the July 27 competition close on Monday, July 22. The competition will run until February 2025. An independent panel of judges will select the Pet of the Month. Because of space constraints, not all pictures will be published in the newspaper. However, every pet will be considered and all entries will be published on the Independent on Saturday Facebook page.