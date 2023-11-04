A new dawn and nostalgic moments

Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (Today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays. Ballito Farmers Market: (Today) A vibrant entertaining experience with over 150 traders offering products and experiences including fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Open Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (Today) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (Today) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn 083 262 3693. Mhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel on 060 303 3957. Windermere Antique Fair: Roll up for some awesome antiques and collectables including porcelain, silver, linen, books, records, vintage clothing, toys, crystal, jewellery etc. November 4 from 8.30am till 2pm at the lower level of Windermere Centre.

La Lucia Antiques Fair: The province’s premier antiques fair, now being held monthly on the first Sunday of every month, features 25 dealers trading everything from antique to vintage, decor to collectables, jewellery to books. Find your own special bargain. Lower floor La Lucia Mall on November 5 from 9am to 4pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today) 50 Carat Gold - a tribute to the legends. The 10-piece cast perform iconic songs that have become the soundtrack to generations in a celebration of five decades of music. From Elvis Presley’s Blue Suede Shoes and Tina Turner’s River Deep Mountain High through to Whitney Houston and Bryan Adams, Meatloaf and Lionel Ritchie, Diana Ross to Mango Groove. Until January 27. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Vienna's Theater an der Wien: Daniel Boico opens the third concert of the season with Franz Schubert’s joyous Rosamunde Overture. The work was originally part of the incidental music to Rosamunde, Fürstin von Zypern (Rosamunde, Princess of Cyprus), a play by Helmina von Chézy, which premiered in Vienna's Theater an der Wien on 20 December 1823. A showcase for American virtuoso, Nikita Mndoyants, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto in C minor was first performed in April 1803, with the composer as soloist. During that same performance, the Second Symphony and the gorgeous oratorio Christ on the Mount of Olives were also premiered. Concert on November 2. Book tickets on Quicket.com from R103. Rhumbelow Film Club: (Today) On the big screen catch The Fabelmans (2022). This film stars Michelle Williams, Mitzi Fabelman, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen and more. At 2.00pm (Venue opens 60 minutes before show for snacks/drinks). Running time 151min (excluding 15 min interval). Booking is essential call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. Rhumbelow Theatre: You Asked For It stars Barry Thomson & The Reals with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt in a compilation of all the top hits from recent audience surveys for their favourite songs. With hits from Queen, Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Crowded House, Free, The Beatles, Tina Turner, Creedence, Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, Kurt Darren and more. November 10-11 at 7.30pm, November 12 at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected].

La Lucia Junior Primary: Footsteps of Freedom is a dazzling dance extravaganza from the Freedom Dance Studio featuring 26 talented dancers igniting the stage with Latin, jazz, contemporary, and more with serenades by Durban's Marion Loudon and jaw-dropping moves by Cape Town's Duane Joaquim. Today (Nov 4) at 6.30pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R130-R160 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: The Little Mermaid is an original enchanting ballet choreographed by Bev and Kerry Hall, and featuring their studio dancers aged from 3 years to 21 years of age. Enjoy being transported to another world as you enjoy this magical, narrated production. Today at 1.30pm and 4pm. Tickets R 165 from webtickets. Flatfoot Dance Company: In partnership with Stable Theatre presents its second annual edition of the Flatfoot Access Festival offering a week-long engagement of workshops, panel discussions, and performances from 28 November to 3 December during South Africa’s National Disability Rights Awareness Month (3 November - 3 December) shows from November 28 to December 3. Tickets are R80. The Stable Theatre is wheelchair friendly and there is safe parking on site. Bookings are through Computicket.

LEGENDARY Mbongeni Ngema. PICTURE: PLAYHOUSE COMPANY Music The Mzansi Youth Choir and Neon Dreams: After making it to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent, The Mzansi Youth Choir is now embarking on a national tour, including a stop in Durban, on 18 November, for their debut live show appearance. Joined by Canadian duo Neon Dreams on stage, for one performance only The Mzansi Youth Choir and Neon Dreams will perform at The Globe at Suncoast Casino Entertainment World at 8pm. Tickets are available at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/132949-mzansi-youth-choir/#/ from R250 per ticket. Playhouse Opera: Are you yearning for a revitalizing, electrifying experience that will awaken your spirit, rejuvenate your soul, and set your heart aglow with joy? Prepare to immerse yourself in a glorious celebration of worship that promises to resonate deep within your being, igniting a fire of inspiration within on November 18.

Playhouse Opera: iMbube is the inspiring story of the self-taught young Jabulani, who follows his destiny in his father’s footsteps, to become a force to be reckoned with in the Isicathamiya fraternity. See this production. You’ll be glad you did. Two performances only. The show will be directed by Mbongeni Ngema and music direction by Themba Mkhize. December 15 to 16. Tickets R120 on Webtickets. Playhouse Drama: (today) Poetry in Motion is a Hayley Howie Dance Studio production, featuring a variety of ballet and modern dances. Enjoy watching as our dancers create poetry on stage. No Under 3s. At 3pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R165 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Brenda Mtambo performs in A Decade Experience on November 11 at 7.30pm. Mtambo returns home with a new third studio album Sane and for one night only in Durban. Tickets R250 from webtickets.

Bat Centre: Jazzy No.1 is a fusion of Jazz and Afro Soul in a one-night-only musical extravaganza featuring the talents of Brenda Mtambo, the virtuosity of Linda Sikhakhane, the enchanting melodies of Thammy Mdluli, and the electric energy of VK-Drive. A night of unforgettable music takes place today from 5.30pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Bat Centre: Enjoy the pacific Indian Ocean view with live Jazz music on Sundays featuring some of the best Jazz, fusion and Afro-pop talent Durban has to offer. This takes place every Sunday from 3pm - 5pm. The Chairman Gallery, Point Road: Acclaimed photographer Mandisa Buthelezi is proud to present the solo exhibition "Emgonqweni" which opened last week. It showcases Buthelezi‘s works that capture the vibrant spirit and rich cultural heritage of the Zulu people.

KZNSA: In A Bind features the threads and woven artworks of artists Rohini Amratlal and Mfezeko Gumada while in Kumnyama Kubomvu: The Land is Ours, Clive Sithole draws on Zulu cultural and ritual experience in his ceramic work until November 12. PROFESSOR Pitika Ntuli with his new exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni open at Durban Art Gallery until January 2024 PICTURE: Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: A new exhibition Impression Expression has opened. Featuring Corné Eksteen, Lyn Hoyle, Muzi Ndlela, Judy Wentzel, Guilia Forman, Shirley Brandon, Gift Dlamini, Wandile Nthlanganiso, Kim Pereira, Michelle Graven, Corrine Erasmus, Jane Digby and many more. A collaboration to make your soul sing. Runs until December 3. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events Suncoast Casino: Kevin Fraser, one of South Africa’s most beloved comedians and online content creators, is back in South Africa this December. With a global fan base, he consistently amasses over a million views with his daily observations and hilarious satires. After a successful tour spanning the UK, Middle East, Europe, and Australia throughout 2023, Kevin is thrilled to announce his 2023 SA festive season “Africa is a Feeling” tour. Tickets from R100 and are available to purchase now. Suncoast Casino: Showtime Australia will again be presenting Queen It’s a Kinda Magic! Get ready to relive the unforgettable magic of classics like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and so much more this December at Suncoast Casino. This is more than just a concert; it’s an experience that captures the essence of one of the greatest rock bands in history. Whether you’re a die-hard Queen fan or simply appreciate legendary music, this show promises to leave you in awe. Tickets from R175 are available through TicketPro.