Green Corridors honoured for protecting rivers

Durban-based Green Corridors, which cares for green spaces around the city, this week was awarded a certificate of appreciation by Plastics SA for its commitment and dedication to helping restore rivers and for protecting our waterways and natural environment. The Caroline Reid Award was presented to Green Corridors’ Coastal and Waste Management Projects officer Musawenkosi Shange and Green Corridors’ litter boom co-ordinator Siphiwe Rakgabale.

Caroline Reid was an ocean conservation warrior who co-ordinated hundreds of beach and diving clean-ups, was central in the work done with the loss of plastic pellets (nurdles) in the Durban Harbour in 2017 and with her networking skills increased the awareness of plastic pollution on the KwaZulu-Natal coastline. Green Corridors provides solutions and support for cleaning of natural environments, ensuring that waste is recycled, repurposed or removed and that communities within these areas are significantly involved. “We would like to thank Plastics SA for this recognition as we continue to carry on the legacy of Caroline Reid,” said Shange. “The work we do is very much in collaboration with a number of partner organisations.”

Rakgabale said: “We hope that the work we do in restoring and cleaning riverways helps to create improved natural spaces for people to connect with nature and the planet and improve their quality of life.” For more information about Green Corridors visit https://durbangreencorridor.co.za The Independent on Saturday