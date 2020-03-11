Former jockey, 33, on trial for brutal murder of lover, 54

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Janet Scott’s face and head had been so brutally beaten and were so swollen that one of the first witnesses on the scene of her murder, where she lay on bloodsoaked sheets, did not recognise her. Neither could her family when they had to identify her body. They identified her by a tattoo. Her body also had multiple bruises. That is what the court heard as the trial started for former jockey Graham Gregorowski, 33, who was charged for the murder of the 54-year-old soon after the killing. One of her last Facebook posts read: “Softness is not a weakness. It takes courage to stay delicate in a world this cruel.”

The cause of death in the indictment sheet was blunt force trauma.

KILLED: Janet Scott was beaten so badly her brother could only identify her body by the tattoos on her abdomen.





Scott spent her last hours in Horseshoe Cottage on the night of October 14, 2016, at the home the couple shared in the upmarket suburb of Shongweni, outside Durban, where many of the horse-racing fraternity live.

Her body was found on the morning of October 15 with Gregorowski on the bed beside her. Time of death will be presented during forensic evidence in the days to come.

As Gregorowski was called to the dock, the court gallery was empty save for his mother, who has been at his side for all his court appearances, and Scott’s brother, Rob, who lives in Gauteng. The Scott family are well-known in racing circles around the country.

State prosecutor Krishen Shah asked that the indictment be amended to include that the murder was premeditated.

The accused entered a plea of not guilty.

The summary of facts of the murder confirmed that Scott and Gregorowski were in a relationship and had spent the afternoon of October 14 together. The facts also included that the couple quarrelled about the presence of another female in the cottage.

Gregorowski, the female, and another room-mate left to go to a bar down the road. The facts further stated that Scott arrived at the bar and the couple argued again, with Scott leaving and going back to the cottage.

“The accused decided to kill the deceased. He returned home and assaulted the deceased all over her body with intent to kill her,” read the facts summary.

First called to the witness stand was the couple’s neighbour, Gayanne Buys, who confirmed she was not close friends with the couple, but knew them and would “chat with Janet by the gate”.

She said on the night of October 14, Scott had returned to the cottage after an absence of a couple of weeks

“That night at about 11.30, we heard like really hard thumping noises. We didn’t know what it was.

“We had been robbed a few days before, so we weren’t sleeping very soundly,” said Buys, adding they were woken again at about 1.30am after hearing “dragging noises”.

“I shone my torch at their veranda and said will you please be quiet, we need to sleep. The house was in darkness,” said Buys.

The next morning she was contacted by another neighbour, who said Gregorowski’s mother had contacted her saying “something bad had happened” at Horseshoe Cottage.

Buys and her husband went to the cottage, where the second neighbour was waiting outside for them. According to Buys, one of the room-mates, Reinhard Spamghel, was sitting on the veranda.

“It’s not a nice morning to remember I walked into the house, someone told me Janet was in the main bedroom. In the passage, water and blood intermingled, I was trying to tiptoe through it.

“I looked to the left and saw the body on the bed. Due to the size of the head I thought it was Reinhard,” said Buys, who added that although she had just seen Reinhard on the veranda, she was highly stressed by the scene and not thinking clearly. Scott was a slight, petite woman and Buys gestured with her arms to describe the size of the victim’s head due to excessive swelling.

She checked the second bedroom and went to the doorway of the main bedroom, where she saw Gregorowski was also lying on the bed.

“There was a knife lying on the floor next to Graham. I remember it was a pink knife. He was lying on his tummy with his hands hanging over the edge of the bed,” said Buys.

She asked Gregorowski to check Scott’s pulse. “He told me she’s cold and that he’d tried CPR about four times during the night, so I asked him again to check her pulse just for my sake”.

She added that Gregorowski moved to the head of the bed and checked Scott’s neck for a pulse.

“He said he couldn’t find her pulse, He kept saying she’s cold, she’s cold,” said Buys. She contacted her brother, who owned the property, telling him “Graham had stabbed Janet” and went back to the bedroom.

“He said ‘no, Gayeanne, no, I didn’t stab Janet, the blood on the knife is my blood’. He then showed me his wrists,” she said. Buys said she removed the knife from the floor and put it on the lounge table, where there was another knife.

She testified that she asked Gregorowski to wait on the veranda.

“He said he and Janet were showering together and that Janet fell,” said Buys, and, as they were walking to the veranda, Gregorowski had added “something they normally do had gone wrong”.

Buys confirmed that Gregorowski did not appear to be drunk or confused. “He didn’t seem drunk at all. He knew who I was. He told me they had a shower. His mind was clear, he knew what was going on”.

Defence attorney Patrick Mkumbuzi cross-examined Buys, including whether she had ever seen Gregorowski use narcotics and whether he seemed “spaced out”, as well as whether she was aware the accused could be suffering from bipolar disorder.

She also testified under cross-examination that she did not know what Gregorowski meant when he told her “something they normally do had gone wrong”.