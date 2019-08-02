Some 1 000 bicycles have been donated to schoolchildren in the Bergville area of KZN.

DURBAN – Volkswagen has turned the KwaZulu-Natal town of Bergville blue, with the donation of a further 1 000 bicycles to schoolchildren in the area, as well as local community policing forums. Over 11 million of South Africa's 17 million children are still walking to school, taking some of them hours every day to travel to and from their destination. "With a bicycle, people can travel faster and further, and carry more. The significance of the impact is immeasurable, as is the sense of freedom and purpose that comes with being mobile and also the opportunity of one day perhaps choosing cycling as a sport," said Andile Dlamini, Head of Communications at the company.

"Volkswagen is all about 'moving people forward' and we are thrilled to be able to play our part in helping these learners progress. But we recognise that it's about more than just a bicycle. In fact, it goes far beyond transport. For these children, the gift of a bicycle means more time to dream, to grow, to succeed, to aspire, to shine and to take up cycling as a sport," he said.

All recipients will gather on August 6 to try out their new bikes and race against one another at a Derby Day.

"This is the second time that we have been able to celebrate the donation of bicycles to Bergville through a Derby Day and we're excited for what we will see coming out of this community in the years to come," said Dlamini. - African News Agency (ANA)