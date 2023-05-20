Durban - Kloof and Highway SPCA annual Dog Box Challenge participants are gearing up for this year’s challenge from Friday, May 27 until Saturday, May 28. Thirty-one people will be “locked up“ for 24 hours ‒ from noon on Friday until noon on Saturday ‒ in the kennels at the SPCA with the aim of raising R10 000 each for the Kloof Highway SPCA.

The funds raised will help the organisation fight against animal cruelty. People can help with donations to the #dogboxchallenge, or by bailing out the inmate of their choice Participant Shane Cox said he was doing the challenge for the eighth year and his children will join him for the second time.

Kloof and Highway SPCA inspectorate team is gearing up for the Dog Box Challenge. l SUPPLIED “My family and I are dedicating this year’s challenge to my late sister, who was a metro police officer. She was gunned down while on duty. We are also doing the challenge in the memory of all the emergency service workers who have passed on,” said Cox. Another participant, animal activist Lucy Mason, said she was immensely saddened by the way animals were abused, neglected and exploited. “I am very passionate about assisting wherever I can to better the lives of our helpless furry friends. I respect and appreciate the work done by Kloof and Highway SPCA. They constantly go an extra mile even if they put their lives in at risk,” said Mason.

Participants and supporters will get to enjoy food and live performances by dog handler Gareth Greaves. Kloof Highway SPCA inspector and marketing officer, Brigette Ferguson, said this year’s challenge would be dedicated to their inspectorate team members who fight for justice for the voiceless. “This year we acknowledge our inspectors who go to endless court appearances, who spend days sitting and waiting in hallways and rooms while their calls fall behind and who work late for the animals.