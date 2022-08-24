32 greyhounds rescued on illegal Free State hunt

Durban - The SPCA rescued 32 starving greyhounds from police cells this weekend, after police had arrested nine illegal hunters scouring a farm in the Southern Free State for wild animals. Many of the dogs showed signs of old fractures, with some unable to walk. One had a fractured nose and couldn’t breath properly, while all the animals showed signs of being chained or caged. Three had to be put down because of their injuries.

The animal rescue organisation received calls on Sunday from members of the Goedemoed community, near Aliwal North, that there were illegal hunters on a nearby farm. Police were alerted and confiscated the greyhounds and arrested the hunters. "We didn't know what to expect. Usually, complaints about illegal hunting involve two or three dogs, this time 32 dogs were reported. When we arrived at the police station, I was shocked to see those dogs in the cells,” said senior inspector Reinet Meyer at the Bloemfontein SPCA. A dead hare, evidence of an illegal hunt in the southern Free State after police arrested nine suspects. Picture: Supplied “The animals are starved before they go hunting to ensure the success of the hunt.

“The greyhounds were severely underweight. When they gave them food, they didn’t chew the food but swallowed it whole. “They were also found with contagious diseases that rapidly spread among dogs, and in the environment shared with other dogs. “We found horrible old fractures and some of them struggled to walk. We couldn’t believe that they were being used for hunting. A female dog with a fractured nose and a septic wound was struggling to breathe normally. The dogs showed signs that they were chained and/or caged when they were not out hunting. We saw most of them with overgrown nails battling to walk. Scars of chains around the necks told a heartbreaking story. It is shocking to see how these dogs were treated,” said Meyer.

The greyhounds are currently under the care of Bloemfontein SPCA at an undisclosed location. Due to severe injuries, three were euthanised. Most of the accused and the owners are from the Eastern Cape. “This is organised crime. Hunters will go hunting and see whose dog is the first to successfully hunt. They bet on the dogs to see which dog will win by hunting the largest prey. It came to our attention at the police station that these dogs belong to medical doctors, engineers, lecturers, and advocates. Professional people,” said Meyer.

