331 staff test positive at Durban hospital

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - WITH the number of Covid-19 infected staff at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital increasing to 331 by yesterday, an urgent meeting took place at the hospital between the Department of Health and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu). Last night Nehawu provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu confirmed it had met the MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, to discuss measures to curb the spread of the virus at the hospital. “While there is no shortage of PPE (personal protective equipment) in the Covid wards, we requested that staff in the theatre and trauma units also be supplied with PPE, as they are dealing with emergency admissions, so those patients have not been tested for Covid-19. “We have also agreed that consistent testing of staff and an intensive awareness campaign for staff is needed,” said Simelane-Zulu. She said the hospital had also established a committee to deal with matters arising from Covid-19.

“We are now in the peak of the pandemic and there are 1557 infected health workers from around the province. We know staff get infected from working in the Covid wards, but also from within their communities, which is why it is critical for staff to undergo further education and training, we need to raise awareness.

“We agreed with the MEC that it is important for staff to have the necessary PPE, as well as holding awareness campaigns,” Simelane-Zulu said.

He said public transport used by health-care workers was a problem, an issue also raised by Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa), which called 100% taxi capacity a death knell in the fight.

The union said the decision contradicted many of the other regulations and had huge potential to collapse an already under pressure health sector.

General secretary Noel Desfontaines said it was a “reckless” decision.

“The 100% taxi loading capacity contradicts the notion of social distancing. It makes no sense to have commuters observe social distancing at work yet are expected to sit in close proximity in a minibus taxi en route to their various work places.

“As a result, we should expect to see an increase in the infection rate and less capacity in health facilities to handle the exponential Covid-19 cases,” said Desfontaines.

At the beginning of July, staff from the hospital downed tools after more than 100 health-care workers had tested positive for Covid-19.

The health department yesterday did not respond to requests for comment.