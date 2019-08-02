(From left) Thembeka Hlambisa, Ronica Singh, Aphiwe Cishe, Feroz Ahmed, and Thandeka Ngcobo are gcompeting for a spot in the finals of Game Jam Plus.

Durban - An international game designers’ competition - Game Jam Plus - hits South Africa for the first time, kicking off in Durban this weekend at the Africa School of Technology. Durban is one of 34 jam sites across eight countries and four continents. Each team will have 48 hours to design and develop a game from scratch. Four teams are competing, but only one will get through to the finals in Rio de Janiero.

“The team will then pitch their projects to a group of judges, before finalists are selected. The winners jet off to Rio de Janeiro in November,” said Ronica Singh, founder of Learn WebAnim, an online organisation that promotes developer or designer events and meetups, targeted young technology students.

"Those who did not get selected will have a second chance through the online popular vote," said Singh. "All the games will be online for people to vote on internationally, while the voting period would last for the month of August. The second stage is when all the finalists from each jam site will learn from seasoned developers how to better and improve their projects, through online workshops and personal mentoring.

Aphiwe Cishe, a student at the school, is looking forward to it and he believes his team will make it to the next round.

“I was born in the rural area of Eastern Cape but, my passion for computers brought me to Durban. Being part of this competition, is the highlight of my life. I have never designed a game, it is all new for me, but it is time to put my college knowledge about software and capabilities to practice,” said Cishe.

Cishe’s team of Thembeka Hlambisa, Thandeka Ngcobo and Feroz Ahmed will be supervised by Singh. The team had two ideas of which game to design, the women proposing a house interior designing game, but their final decision was to design a gun-shooting game.

Beside the main awards, there are awards for Best Visuals, Best Sound Design, Best Narrative Design, Most Innovation, Best Gameplay Experience, Best Game Design, Best Marketing Strategy.