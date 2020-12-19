A gem of a couple

Happy duo celebrates 60 years of marriage after meeting in church Instead of being deep in prayer, the young couple stole glances at each other across the church as they fell in love. That was the start of a long partnership which sees Chaplain Emeritus Fr Paul Noel and his wife celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on January 2 with close family at their home in Clare Estate. Fr Paul is well-known in shipping circles as the longest serving chaplain in the world to provide comfort to seafarers, having started out helping in the shop at the Mission to Seamen Club (now Seafarers) in the Point in the early 60s. It was Virginia's father, the late Reverend James Francis, who played a key role in inspiring Fr Paul's commitment to seafarers by asking him to take on the job at the shop. The couple first noticed each other in 1960, when Virginia was a shy 16-year-old and Fr Paul was 26, finding his way in the world.

"She was a young girl in the choir and instead of praying, we were looking at each other," recalled Fr Paul this week, while Virginia was quick to admit she saw "this handsome young man looking across at her".

Fr Paul said in those days, there was no such thing as asking Virginia out on a date, and they had to wait until the two families saw one another at church and social gatherings.

"Our two families were friends and it just grew between us whenever our families met. I had to speak to my family, who then spoke to Virginia's family," he said, adding with a smile that Bishop Cullen, the retired Central Africa bishop who performed their wedding ceremony on January 2, 1961, asked him, "Did you snatch her from the cradle?"

And so started their life together, with Fr Paul going from lay minister to ordained priest, with Virginia at his side and his source of unwavering support.

For the next 50 years, Fr Paul assisted seafarers, often visiting five or six ships a day in the port of Durban during the heydays between the 1960s to 80s, and often working late into the night to help distressed or lonely seamen. The couple have also spent hundreds of hours visiting injured or ill seafarers in hospital and who were far from home.

This week, Fr Paul said: "Marriage is not a bed of roses, it's important to always remain considerate of each other's feelings.

"Couples need to take their marriage seriously, especially in this day and age. It is a lifelong commitment and should not be taken lightly. When we had challenges, it was important to talk them out instead of taking the easy way out," he said, adding that as he worked long hours in the evening, Virginia would be at home tucking their three children into bed.

"I often did not see much of our children during the week and we tried to make sure we had time together as a family over weekends," he said, with Virginia adding that he was a "good dad".

Since retiring, Fr Paul still does volunteer mission work for seafarers, with Virginia at his side.

"With Covid, we are not allowed to do any hospital visits but we are still in close contact," said Fr Paul of the Mission To Seafarers.

The couple will be joined by their children and close family members on their anniversary, with Fr Paul hoping that his favourite mutton biryani will be served up as part of their celebrations.

Independent on Saturday