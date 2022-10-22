A green Diwali without fireworks

The lights have been switched on for Durban’s annual Green Diwali festival at Mitchell Park this weekend Now in its third year, the festival encourages a fireworks-free and vegetarian celebration to make a statement about non-violence and caring for the environment. The event is hosted by the Sivananda World Peace Foundation in partnership with the Mitchell Park Trust.

“The story of Diwali is about lighting up the forest and homesteads and the triumph of light over darkness,” said organiser Anivesh Singh. Ishwar Ramlutchman of the Sivananda World Peace Foundation, which has been promoting the benefits of yoga countrywide, said they were keen to join hands in this year’s event as it matched their ideals of peace, non-violence, social cohesion and healthy living. The park will be lit up after dark and there will be a variety of Diwali-related market stalls throughout the weekend. Tonight, there will be a screening of Dr Eubulus Timothy’s acclaimed movie Deep End with audio description by ShazaCin Accesible Media. Visitors may bring chairs and cushions to enjoy the outdoor screening at 7pm.

Events today start at noon with yoga, followed by Zulu dancing at 1pm, and Indian fusion dancing at 3pm. At 2pm there is a talk, Lessons from our foremothers and forefathers, by Jerald Vedan and another by Gordon Michael titled Mitchell Park Tales at 4pm. At 5pm there is the book launch of Across the Kala Pani by Shevlyn Mottai. There will also be a night picnic in the park. Tomorrow’s event starts at 11am with yoga in the park, and at 1pm Dr Sanil Singh will present petcare lessons called Paws for Thought. All Green Diwali events are free. Call Singh on 083 778 1991 or email [email protected]

