Durban - A month later and city workers have still not been to the Singh home in Sea Cow Lake, where a suspected blocked sewerage pipe has caused a river of sewage in the vegetable garden behind their home. This is despite the eThekwini municipality saying last week that “our teams have been deployed to attend to this complaint”.

In the meantime, the condition of 74-year-old home owner Nerandhra Singh has deteriorated. He had to be treated for a lung infection after coming home from King George V following a heart attack, his wife Hawa Bibi Singh said.

“It is even affecting those of us who are not sick. We cannot eat our food the stench is so bad, coming through our closed, locked doors.”

She added that there had been an influx of rats.

Nerandhra Singh said the ground now flooded with sewage he had developed as a vegetable garden. It was also a stone’s throw away from a children’s playground in Gum Tree Road.

This week eThekwini Municipality’s communication office said it would refer the Singh’s complaint to the relevant department. Last week it denied any tardiness in responding to the Singh’s complaint.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said there was a growing tendency for people to dispose alien objects, such as condoms, sanitary towels, diapers and other foreign objects in the sewer systems, resulting in them clogging.

“We are therefore appealing to members of the public to refrain from this unlawful conduct. Failure to do so with result in our system having relentless sewer spillages. We have embarked on an aggressive communication campaign to educate the public on the dangers of disposing foreign objects into the system.

“Our intention is to inculcate a culture of being responsible and understanding that it is the responsibility of both the city and the public to help our sewer system to operate without impediment.”

The Independent on Saturday



