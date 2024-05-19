A night in the Dog Box for Durbanites

Durban — Next weekend Durbanites will take up the Dog Box Challenge to spend a night in a kennel to raise money for the Kloof and Highway SPCA. The annual event to raise funds celebrates its 10th anniversary on Friday. Brigitte Ferguson from the marketing department says this year’s event will take the form of a carnival extravaganza. A record number of 45 participants, including their manager Barbara Patrick, will be “locked up” for the 10th year in a row.

“The idea behind the Dog Box is to get contestants to remain in a kennel for 24 hours. During their kennel time, they add to the money they raise before being put in the Dog Box, hoping to raise as much as possible,” she said. Ferguson said when they held their first Dog Box Challenge 10 years ago, the aim was for 24 people to spend 24 hours overnight in their half-built socialisation kennels to raise funds to complete the building and accommodate more animals in need. The event grew from there. “Many of the contestants like to decorate their kennels and make it as festive as possible without forgetting the reality of why they are doing the Dog Box. During their incarceration, friends, family and the visiting public are encouraged to come and visit the inmate,” Ferguson said.

Each kennel is asked to raise a minimum of R10 000. Ferguson said they would also have food stalls, music and drink vendors at the extravaganza starting on Friday evening. The Kloof and Highway SPCA said the Dog Box challenge was its biggest fundraiser for the year. To date the organisation has been able to take care of more than 10000 animals in its kennels and helped sterilise and treat thousands more. Ferguson said funding from the challenge had helped them attend court hearings, prosecute cases of animal cruelty and ensure that justice is served.

They had also been able to hold sterilisation clinics in rural areas which were usually unreachable. “Visit us and be a part of history on Friday, May 24 when our contestants start their lock-up, to when they are released on May 25 at noon. We would love to see you there; please come and show you care by supporting our PAW-ticipants,” said Ferguson. This year the Kloof and Highway SPCA is also celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its dog-walking teams. The organisation said these teams walk the dogs who “get that one-on-one time they may have never had before in their lives”.