Barbara Laubscher with her daughter, Courtney Masterton, at their Social Cause - Shared Charity Shop in Pinetown.

Durban - A tight economy and the strong community feeling among Durbanites has provided just over R1million for charities around Durban - as well as some major bargains for customers. Those were the primary factors playing into the success of the Social Cause - Shared Charity Shop in Pinetown, according to Barbara Laubscher and her daughter, Courtney Masterton, who own Social Cause Agency and manage the shop on behalf of eight charities.

Laubscher, who set up her first small charity shop in Sarnia in 2017, said it grew so rapidly that, in six months, she had to set up a second shop in Portsmouth Road, Pinetown.

Having been in the police for 14 years working in community liaison and then 11 years as marketing and fundraising manager for SPCA Kloof, Laubscher said the idea of opening a shared charity shop came to her in the early hours of the morning.

“My daughter Courtney had just had a baby, so it was really the catalyst to start working together. We committed ourselves to all the risks and set up the shop ourselves with four charities coming on board. The community was amazing. We grew so quickly and opened the larger shop in Portsmouth Road,” she said.

The Sarnia shop closed in March.

Now supporting eight charities, Laubscher said: “All the charities have to do is drop off donated goods. We sort, price and manage the shop day to day. When buying at the shop, customers can nominate which charity should benefit or split among all the charities,” she said.

Every piece in the shop has been donated and it is a treasure trove for bargain hunters, with Laubscher saying that fine china such as Royal Doulton or Lego collections are quickly snapped up, while clothing is hugely popular, as is the kids’ corner and home decor.

“I love helping people and the community; there is no point to life otherwise, it gives me such joy. There’s a lot of need out there and sourcing funding is a huge problem for NGOs. This way the charities work together and everyone wins. We would like to encourage the public to donate to keep our stock rolling and the shop sustainable,” she said.

Charities supported by the shop are Bobbi Bear, Baby Hope House, Little Lambs Baby House, the Jes Foord Foundation, Sizanani Academy of Sewing and Fashion, the SA Riding Disabled Association, the John Wesley School, and Pinetown Highway Child and Family Welfare Society.

The address is 2 Portsmouth Road, Pinetown. Visit the Social Cause Agency on Facebook for surprise half-price sales for that bargain of a lifetime.