KZN MEC for economic affairs Sihle Zikalala urged Durban businesses to ready themselves for the fourth industrial revolution. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Resilience, innovation, and agility were the key characteristics for small businesses to navigate the fourth industrial revolution. This was the view of marketing author and motivational speaker Alex Granger, speaking at a business briefing for SMMEs in Durban Wednesday.

The briefing was aimed at finding ways to empower SMMEs as the fourth industrial revolution takes hold, where new technologies are changing the way the world operates. The technologies include the internet of things, artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

“Technology will forever evolve faster than we think. The education system needs to equip people with skills such as critical thinking, problem solving and analysis so that from a young age they are resilient, innovative and agile. We cannot resist change,” he said.

Businesses were urged to keep abreast of technologies that could help expand their businesses.

MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Sihle Zikalala, said: “Our world is rapidly and fundamentally changing because of the unrelenting pace of technological advancement. This means that our entrepreneurs have no other alternative but to adapt to the technological revolution which is changing the way people live, do business, produce goods and services, work and relate to one another.”

He said the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2018 report said country leaders needed to pay more attention on reskilling and up-skilling as part of preparing the workforce for the future jobs created by the Fourth Industrial revolution, and the department would be hosting a summit on fourth revolution later this month.

“The purpose of the summit is to discuss the impact of the fourth industrial revolution and its impact on KZN’s strategic sectors including agriculture, maritime, green economy, manufacturing, small enterprises, rural and township economies,” he said.