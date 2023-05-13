A special mum

Venkatasami won our bespoke Mother’s Day package which included a fabulous stay in the beautiful Valley of a Thousand Hills for herself, her partner and their two children, courtesy of 1 000 Hills Tourism community tourism organisation.

Thokozane Mvelase of Rooms with a View B&B spoils Dhaya Venkatasami with a cup of tea. The lucky mom won a night’s stay at the establishment in the Mother's Day competition run by The Independent on Saturday.

Rooms with a View was one of the first B&Bs in Durban’s Outer West. It is high on the crest of Crestview, with magnificent views of Inanda Dam and the Valley of a Thousand Hills as a backdrop. It adjoins Crestholme Nature Reserve and View Site, which boasts a combination of pristine grassland and forest.

Venkatasami also wins a Sunday lunch for four at the Pot & Kettle restaurant in Botha’s Hill, which is offering a special Mother's Day lunch, a rose bush from Ludwig’s Roses, and a Mother’s Day book bundle donated by the Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit project.

Our two runners-up, Samantha Naidoo and Sweleni Nqoko, each win a beautiful rose bush from Ludwig’s Roses and a Mother’s Day book bundle from Street Lit.