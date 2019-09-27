Durban - Two accidents caused traffic backups around Pinetown on Friday while four people were injured, and one had to be freed using the jaws of life. A man was seriously injured after the truck he was in collided into the rear of a truck on the M7 Durban bound near the North Park off ramp just after 5am on Friday morning.

Garrith Jamieson, managing director of Rescue Care said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man entrapped in the passenger seat of the truck. "The Durban Fire Department and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist. While rescuers used the jaws of life and other hydraulic tools to free the man, paramedics stabilised him. The man was freed after about 45 minutes having sustained major injuries to his lower limbs. He was carefully extricated before being transported to a nearby hospital," Jamieson said.

One lane of the M7 was closed while emergency personal worked on the scene.

Later three people were injured when three vehicles collided at the intersection of Meller Road and Kings Road in Pinetown at about 2:30pm on Friday.