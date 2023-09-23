Durban - Old laptops, tablets, chargers, headphones, cellphones, cables and vape pods all make up what has become the “fastest-growing waste stream in the world” and makes up 70% of toxic waste in landfills, according to Wikipedia. On the second Saturday of next month, consumers of electronic devices – that is, nearly all of us – will have the opportunity to slow down this rate of pollution, at a local level anyway.

Dedicated bins will be placed across Tiffany’s Shopping Centre, the Ballito Lifestyle Centre and Ballito Junction to receive unwanted electronic devices. “Aligned with International e-Waste Day, this event is designed to provide individuals with a convenient solution for the responsible disposal of their unwanted small electronic devices,” read a press release from Circular Energy NPC, which is hosting the event. “Our e-collection day is about making sustainable choices accessible and convenient for everyone,” said spokesperson Patricia Schröder.

She said discarded items would go to an accredited, licensed recycling company that operates in an environmentally sound manner. “It can be fully tracked and traced,” she added. “With technology constantly evolving, it’s crucial that we address the challenge of e-waste responsibly. By providing a hassle-free opportunity to recycle unwanted devices, we hope to inspire positive change in our community.”