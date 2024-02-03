Action hotting up as February moves in

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend quality time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. On the main stage today from 10am-1pm is Indeep, a vibrant Durban-based 4-piece pop group which has opened for bands such as Gangs of Ballet and the Grammy award winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Take a walk on the short nature trail or have an adventure on the new zipline. Open rain or shine and fully wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and more. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Supporting the community every Saturday from 8am-1pm with stalls selling preloved items, crafts, food and many more. Listen to good music while you browse. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders are welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) The province’s premier antiques fair, now operating on the first Sunday of every month, offers fine porcelain, crystal glassware, Georgian silver, decorative arts, books, linen and many treasures and curiosities from yesteryear. Lower floor La Lucia Mall on Sunday, February 4 from 9am to 4pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. I Heart Market: (today) Traditional bi-annual “sale” market from 9am to 2pm at Northlands Primary School in Durban North. Handmade treasures range from fine leather goods, ceramics, jewellery and accessories, visual art, home decor, plants, clothing, condiments and pickles, cured meats and baked goods. Food trucks cater to every palate. Open rain or shine. Contact [email protected] Imran Aslam is one of the performers coming to The Globe Suncoast in a Tribute to Legends. Shows

The Globe Suncoast: Showtime Promotions presents Tribute to Legends Kishore, Lata & Rafi Nite featuring Chetan Rana, Kavya Limaye, Mani Dharamkot and Imran Aslam with music by The Bollywood Showband on Saturday, February 24, in the Globe at Suncoast. Tickets from R200 online at Ticketpro or SPAR outlets. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (tomorrow) The Reals pay tribute to Dire Straits. At 2pm. Tickets R200. Booking via email [email protected] or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or via Computicket. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Pop artist Armand Joubert brings his incredible vocals and energy to Durban in I’m Viral on Friday, February 9 at 7.30pm; Saturday February 10 at 7.30pm and Sunday February 11 at 2pm. Tickets R160. Booking via email [email protected] or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or via Computicket.

Music UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: (tomorrow) An afternoon with US pianist Dr John Paul McGee, with Thuto Motsemme on double bass and Bruce Baker on drums. At 3pm. Tickets are R110, pensioners R80 and students R50. Booking essential at [email protected] UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Skokiana on Wednesday February 14 February at 5.30pm. Founded and led by UKZN lecturer and composer Dlamini on guitar, Thuto Motsemme is on bass with Sibusiso Ncube on drums. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 5.30pm. Tickets are R110, R80 for pensioners and R50 for students. Booking: [email protected]

A new exhibition titled Perspective celebrating the works and diversity of talented artists who embrace their distinct viewpoints, has opened at The Gallery Lifestyle in Ballito. Art The Gallery Lifestyle, Ballito: New exhibition titled Perspective celebrating the works and diversity of talented artists who embrace their distinct viewpoints. Until March 25.

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Mariannhill Monastery for a hot weather history tour in the cool of the Cloisters followed by an easy forest hike in the grounds. Contact David 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park join a relaxed hiking for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events Street Lit Books: While you’re out and about, and if you need something to read, keep an eye open for the Street Lit second-hand booksellers. An initiative of the Denis Hurley Centre, the NGO provides opportunities for people to earn a basic income for homeless and formerly homeless people. Look out for the bright lime green branding – and let them know if you have any books to donate. Be included in our What’s On column. Send your events with all the relevant details to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication.