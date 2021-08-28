Activists slam lack of wheelchair access on the Rivertown walkway

City can no longer claim to be wheelchair friendly along the beachfront and to the ICC Durban could once brag being wheelchair friendly along the beachfront and to the ICC but those days are fading, says a disability activist. The city has angered campaigners for the disabled over paving in the new Rivertown precinct linking the International Conference Centre and the beachfront.

The planned walkway, which will be decorated with trees will be pleasing to the eye but, so far, not pleasing to people in wheelchairs or pushing prams. Work groups who have laid new pavements have omitted to provide ramps, required by law, according to Jean Marc Tostee who owns the shop Surf HQ at the corner of Hunter Street and Sylvester Ntuli Road. “I have paraplegic customers who come here using wheelchairs and I am also hyper-aware of paraplegics’ needs because I rescued my friend (veteran quadriplegic campaigner) Ari Seirlis when he had his accident,” said Tostee.

Fearful of the effect of spring rains on a slippery pavement surface, Jean Marc Tostee creates a sandpaper effect outside his shop to prevent slipping accidents. Picture: Duncan Guy. He said he had spoken to someone who appeared to have been in authority in connection with the construction work a year ago, who had assured him that modifications would be made to the new pavements. The city’s vision is to regenerate the area with a mix between creative and commercial ventures such as private galleries, small theatres, restaurants and other entertainment venues, forging a cultural precinct that would offer local and international tourists a unique Durban experience, according to a document published on the eve of its launch. It said that 300 trees are expected to be planted within the precinct.

The toilet for the disabled sits locked and out of reach of wheelchair users. The lock clearly hasn’t been opened for some time. Picture: Duncan Guy “There was a time when Durban could brag about being the most accessible city in South Africa for a wheelchair user, especially the beachfront area stretching to the ICC and the sporting precinct,” said Seirlis who is an adviser to the president on disability and former CEO of the QuadPara Association of South Africa. “Now, with the renovation of the pavements it is almost impossible to get from one to the other. “The wheelchair parking facilities are often abused and not policed enough and this prohibits an enjoyable experience on a beachfront,” he said.

Seirlis pointed out that toilet facilities for the disabled at the beachfront were also not up to scratch. The Independent on Saturday found the toilet for the disabled at Battery Beach closed yesterday morning, and being used for other purposes. The disabled toilet inside the men’s rooms at Snake Park Beach was also used to store goods, as was the one at Addington Beach. Those at Thekwini Beach and Wedge Beach were locked. At Wedge, a municipal worker said people needed to ask for the key while at eThekwini theer was no attendant at the gate and padlock looked unused. “The toilet facilities for wheelchair users on the beachfront are often locked and used as storage areas,” said Seirlis.

“This is extremely frustrating and one never knows which part of the beachfront to use where you will be guaranteed to have access to toilets,” he said. Back in Rivertown, Tostee said another issue around the pavement was that it has a slippery surface. “With spring around the corner we are about to have rains and people will be slipping. We have already had people slip here,” said Tostee, sprinkling silica mixed with varnishing on the surface to give it a “sandpaper effect”.

He feared that accidents could lead to claims against the city. eThekwini Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela thanks The Independent on Saturday for "bringing this serious matter to our attention“. “To our knowledge the facilities designated for the disabled should be accessible at all the mentioned beaches. Management will be investigating the matter,” he said. “We apologise to any residents/visitors who might have been inconvenienced by this. This matter is receiving attention.”