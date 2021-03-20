Adapting to nature

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - About a decade ago, academic, journalist and author Adam Cruise became a vegan to give himself credibility. “As a wildlife journalist, I was seeing the disconnect between being against trophy hunting but eating hamburgers,” the 50-year-old, who developed a love of nature by disappearing into the bush in Richards Bay with his dog, told the Independent on Saturday. During lockdown, holed up in George in the Western Cape where he now lives, he pulled together his thoughts and theories to write his newly released book, It’s Not About The Bats, looking at conservation, the coronavirus and how people must reset their relationship with nature. “Unfortunately, all governments around the world are looking at Covid-19 in terms of trying to deal with it with vaccinations and lockdowns, and not towards the possibility of there being another one (coronavirus).” Adam Cruise’s recently launched book It’s Not About The Bats. China was an exception, he said.

“They looked at it from its origins. They can’t let this happen again.”

As human expansion on Earth leads to an increase in zoonotic viruses jumping species, Cruise encourages a re-examination of rampant commercialisation of nature and animals in farming, wildlife management and people’s diets.

His refusal to consume animal products has led to the trail runner and cyclist feeling lighter, faster, stronger and better. He no longer suffers migraines or colds.

“You learn to enjoy good vegan food.”

But it wasn’t without teething problems.

“My main difficulty was with cheese. I had just moved to France where supermarkets would have three aisles of cheese. Also, it can be difficult finding vegan products. Plant-based food is more expensive than meat-based food.”

The big question, he says he’s asked, is about whether vegans get sufficient protein.

“Nuts, seeds, potatoes, rice, spinach all have protein. One can certainly get more than enough protein from them and of a higher quality. Also, the way meat is cooked kills a lot of protein.”

He puts forward the argument that much habitat destruction has been to grow crops such as soya, in monocultures, to feed cattle to feed humans.

He added that, having seen the wet markets of China and south-east Asia, those countries had a lot to answer for, but the European Union and the United States were equally guilty.

“Tons of bush meat is flown into Zurich from Africa. None is screened for pathogens.”

Human greed is the root of the problem behind the exploitation of natural resources, which can trigger viruses jumping species, said Cruise.

He suggests a rethink about the Western notion that one must own things and make money, and that people consider things such as the traditional African view that the individual is not the primary object, but rather that one is part of a community and an environment, that includes the streams and the forests.

“Covid-19 has made people think. It affects us all. Hopefully the world will wake up.”

Much of his book examines “anthropocentrism” – humans’ egotistical view that ecosystems, plants, trees and other animals exist for the benefit of humans, and humans alone.

• It’s Not About Bats is published by Tafelberg and retails for R295.

The Independent on Saturday