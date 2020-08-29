Addington’s long line of proud successes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Brad Morgan & Greg Dardagan Durban - When Fabrice Muhizi fled civil war-torn Rwanda in the early 1990s, he was a young boy with absolutely no inkling that he would reach such heights. In 2002, as a high achiever, he was awarded a bursary by Clifton College in Durban. Muhizi could also never have dreamed he would graduate from UCT with a BCom (Honours) and start his climb up the corporate ladder. When he received the bursary, he was at Addington Primary School.

Over the years, 20 young achievers from Addington have been given a chance to reach their full potential thanks to the bursary, named the Gail Teunissen Scholarship after the principal at the time.

When Clifton was established, it instituted the annual scholarship which has positively affected not only the lives of its recipients, but those of their families and communities.

Teunissen was approached by the college about the scholarship, and she asked that it provide an all-expenses-paid place there for the leading all-round pupil at Addington.

Muhizi, a refugee who had lost his mother in the Rwandan civil war, was the first recipient.

Escaping the bloody fighting, it had taken him, his father Pascal, and two of his brothers, Cedric and Steven, two years to reach South Africa.

Being from a French-speaking country, Fabrice knew only one English word – toilet – when he started at Addington, but he was determined to succeed and worked hard.

By the time he got to Grade 5, he had improved his English sufficiently to join a regular class.

He was a popular figure at Addington – where many of the youngsters are from backgrounds hardened by poverty – and when he was named the first winner of the scholarship, he was carried out of the school hall on his friends’ shoulders after the final assembly of the year.

At his new school, Fabrice was exposed to possibilities he hadn’t known existed.

“On a daily basis, I could see a big difference between where I was and where I could be,” he said.

In his matric year, Fabrice was appointed Clifton College’s first head boy.

Fabrice attended UCT on a Gallagher Foundation Scholarship, graduating with a BCom (Honours) in Economics and Finance. He is now a wealth manager with a global investment firm.

In 2017, an interesting challenge developed when it was difficult to separate two quality Addington candidates, best friends Enock Ngoie and Luyiso Dlamini. Clifton’s deputy principal (marketing), Barry Mezher, recalled each of the two boys pushing the candidacy of the other.

“They showed real humility, which touched our hearts,” he said.

“We put our heads together and decided that seeing we couldn’t separate them and they were best friends, we would announce at the awards ceremony at Addington that both of them had been chosen.

“It was absolutely the right decision to do that – the school hall erupted into cheering and ululating at the news.”

The 2007 recipient, Siya Khanyile, said: “I had worked really hard to win the award. Everything I'd ever worked for led me to that moment in November 2007 when I was announced as the winner.

“It had always been my dream school, since learning that Fabrice and others had received the scholarship. I said to myself, ‘if they can, so can I’.

“The education and opportunity I received was never just for me, it was bigger than that. It was also for my family and my community because it inspired them to be the best that they can be.”

Teunissen, 73, who retired in 2012 after being head of Addington for 20 years, said seeing the bursary winners go on to do well and then establish themselves successfully in South Africa and in other parts of the world brought her great joy.

“I am still in contact with a lot of them on the phone and through Facebook.”

This year’s scholarship winner is expected to be named soon.

The Independent on Saturday