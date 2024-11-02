Adventurer Jacqueline Nel, 61, crosses continents on bicycle

Jacqueline Nel knows age is merely a number in the world of adventure. Nel, 61, has been on a remarkable journey that has seen her cycle across 80 countries, conquer towering peaks and run marathons, and her spirit of exploration remains resolute. Yet Nel holds that South Africa is a special place and the best place to call home.

Born in Greytown, Nel was educated in Durban and lived in Cape Town before her quest for adventure took her on a 28-year detour to Sweden. Today, she lives in Salt Rock. Nel works as an imaging specialist for a clinical research organisation, having trained as an MRI radiographer. One of her most famous patients was former president Nelson Mandela.

For Nel, the call of adventure began in her childhood, where dreams of traversing Africa in a 4x4 and climbing Kilimanjaro took root. Her love for physical challenges blossomed early; she began running ultra marathons in her twenties and spent weekends hiking the mountains of the Western Cape. A pivotal change occurred when she turned 50. Inspired by a conversation with a woman in Madagascar, Nel discovered the joys of cycling as a means to travel. “It’s easy to stop, take pictures, and interact with people on the road,” she said.

She and her bicycle have gone to off-the-beaten-path destinations and Nel has immersed herself in cultures and landscapes she might have otherwise overlooked. The mom of one said that among her many activities such as cycling, hiking, running and swimming, the most interesting are her cycling expeditions that have seen her crossing continents on her bike. “These would be Africa, South America, Australia and Asia (sideways and up and down). This has taken me to very remote areas where I wouldn’t have gone otherwise.”

Some of Nel’s most fascinating journeys include cycling through Mauritania, where slavery still exists, and the lush landscapes of Borneo, home to orangutans and rich biodiversity. Her expedition list reads like a travelogue: Madagascar’s Baobab Alley, the mystical voodoo culture of Sierra Leone, arid deserts of Sudan, and the breathtaking wilderness of Mongolia and the West Sahara. Her cycling adventures typically unfold in groups, often organised by Tour d’Afrique, allowing her to share her experiences with like-minded explorers. A significant motivation for her travels stems from her desire to escape the bleak Swedish winters. But Nel's adventures extend beyond cycling. She has summited peaks like Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Kinabalu, navigated the vast Andes, and traversed the rugged terrains of Tajikistan. Each journey, every ascent, has shaped her understanding of endurance and the beauty of the world around her.

Nel has also successfully completed the Comrades Marathon, clocking a remarkable first time of 10 hours and 52 minutes, making the cut-off by a mere eight minutes. Her subsequent attempts led her to explore new ventures beyond marathon running. Preparing for her grand adventures often involves “time out” at work to earn enough to support her travels, leaving her with little time to physically train beforehand. “You suffer terribly for the first two weeks before you settle into a rhythm,” she said, adding that choosing the right cycling gear was crucial.

“To look as poor and dirty as possible is also an excellent way not to attract theft or crime on the way,” she said. Every expedition transforms Nel’s views, building her appreciation and gratitude for basic amenities like running water, electricity, and other life comforts. She encouraged adventurers of all ages and backgrounds to step outside their comfort zones, to travel light, and to train mind and body. “Once you have crossed a continent on your bike, it feels like you can do anything in life,” she said.