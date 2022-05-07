Al fresco afternoon autumn concert

Durban - Enjoy a glorious autumn afternoon outside in the company of dozens of musicians ‒ the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, with soloists Natalie Rungan and Njabulo Nzuza, and the KZN Youth Wind Band ‒ on Glenwood High School’s Dixons Field on Sunday, May 22 at 3pm. The Siza Foundation, the CSI hub of the Durban-based Samuels Group, is hosting the event as part of its arts support programme.

Story continues below Advertisment

“While the weather is so glorious we wanted to enjoy a music-filled afternoon and capitalise on these glorious autumn days. We want to be outdoors, with special people and engage ‒ with friends and with music. We have all missed concerts and events, so decided to host a really special family-friendly musical afternoon,” said the group’s CEO, Darin Samuels. The programme includes light classics, catchy pop, hits from the musicals and some jazz fusion. Bring along a picnic and blankets and enjoy a lazy alfresco musical afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisment

Doors open at 2pm and the concert starts at 3pm. Tickets are adults R150, children R100. Book in advance through the school’s finance office at 031 205 5241 or email [email protected] or contact Laiken Chetty at WhatsApp: 067 411 1647 or email [email protected] The Independent on Saturday