Beachgoers are warned that a full moon spring tide is starting today.

DURBAN - An alert has been issued today by NSRI (National Sea Rescue Institute) for the public to be aware that a full moon spring tide has started today and will continue into the Christmas weekend. NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said this means there will be a higher than normal high tide and lower than normal low tide. The full moon peak will be at 3pm on Saturday 22 December.

“Make sure that children have responsible adult supervision when they are at the beach or in and around any water.

"Because many people find rip currents hard to identify, we are urging the public to only swim at beaches where and when lifeguards are on duty and swim within the safe demarcated swimming zones shown by lifeguards using their red and yellow flags.,” said Lambinon.

He added that anglers fishing along the coastline, bathers, beach walkers and coastal hikers are urged to be cautious. Especially during the afternoons at high tide.

“The spring high tides which peak every afternoon during this coming week indicate that some beaches will have very little place for beach goers as the high tide rises.

“Rock anglers should be aware that places that they have fished from previously during the past week may be submerged at high tide this next week, and those hiking on the coastline should plan that at high tide their proposed route may not be accessible because of the higher than usual tide,” said Lambinon.

NSRI advised the public to make sure that you have the National Sea Rescue Emergency number programmed in your phone - or Google Sea Rescue to find the closest emergency number to the area you are visiting.

Do not go into the water to try and help someone in difficulty but rather throw them something that floats and call for help.

To report a sea rescue emergency dial 112 from a cellphone.



