All at once for the clean up

Multiple important tasks are happening at once as KwaZulu-Natal licks its wounds from a week of destructive riots. They include cleaning up, searching for food, baby formula, medication and petrol and staying alert should another wave of looting happen.

As cars made their way through ash and debris on Queen Nandi Drive, teams from the city’s Department of Water and Sanitation swept it up. The gutted remains of vehicles appear ghost-like as community volunteers clear up around looted and burned establishments in the area of Queen Nandi Road. Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA) One of the staff told The Independent on Saturday: “When it was happening, I cried. I knew it would come back to me and we would have to clean it up.” In Morningside, motorists broke the 9pm to 4am curfew to make it to the front of queues at Windermere Shopping Centre. Civilian guards manning roadblocks offered them sanctuary until 4am.

But people walking beat them to it. Futhi Pearson was first in the queue. “We were safe because of the guards. The one group would phone the next to say that we would be passing.”

She, her husband, Ashley, and nephew Jordan, arrived at the centre at 1.30am, having woken up at 12.30am. Department of Water and Sanitation employees Sihle Jila, Osman Mahlamvu and Simeon Govender pick up the pieces of the week’s looting on Queen Nandi Drive. Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA) Their determination to go the extra mile in unusually chilly weather for Durban came from having waited at the centre the day before, only to be turned away. On Thursday more than 11 000 shoppers gathered there.

Shop employees who would not be named said yesterday morning that their greatest concern was the resupply of goods once their existing stock had been sold. Then there was petrol. Department of Water and Sanitation employees Sihle Jila, Osman Mahlamvu and Simeon Govender on a bridge on Queen Nandi Drive. Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA) A number of early morning drivers were on the hunt for petrol stations. By daybreak, long queues had developed.

Dominique Strydom said she had been “all over the place” looking for baby formula for her two-year-old. “It’s been hectic,” she said. Fashion designer Innocentia Manaka said she had baking flour high on her list because she was baking her own bread to make up for the lack of it in shops.

Rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal had also borne the brunt of the looting with reports of towns such as Empangeni, Greytown, Bulwer and Mkomazi having been trashed. However, there has also been a spirit of rebuilding. A Wartburg couple who watched people they knew ‒ customers of their shop, loot, smash and later burn their business down ‒ say they have no alternative but to rebuild it.

“Craig started this business when all he had was a motorbike,” said Linda Behrens. “We built it brick by brick.” Feeling vulnerable in their house in the village, they took refuge at a nearby farm but did not linger.

“Craig came back from the village and announced: put your gum boots on, we are going to clean the town. “The whole community was there. We turned our shops to Build It (their shop) and cleaned the town. It was traumatic but the community support was fantastic.” They explained their plans to their daughter, who is away at university: “We are resilient and we shall prosper, no matter what.”

Linda said they believed better times lay ahead. She added that they expected to have their same old customers. “And we shall have to serve them.”