All Eyes on Human Rights

It starts with you: Durban-based French-Congolese singer and balladeer Rene Tshiakanyi mirrors a Glenwood UIP mural, entitled Look at Yourself by Robin Opperman and Ujala. South Africa commemorates Human Rights Day tomorrow, when we remember the 69 people shot by police in Sharpeville in 1960. Tomorrow is also the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. #FightRacism tries to foster a global culture of tolerance, equality, anti-discrimination, social cohesion and community dialogue to strengthen integration – which is the mission of the UNHCR social cohesion project implemented in KZN by Zoë-Life. Shelley Kjonstad/ANA