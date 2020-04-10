All fuelled up and nowhere to drive to

Durban - Roads remained quiet yesterday at the start of the normally busy Easter weekend. This as the nation remained in lockdown and unable to take advantage of the petrol price, which dropped R2 a litre to R13.96 and R1.40 for diesel. The March petrol price of R15.84/* dropped to R13.96/* on April 1, while diesel (wholesale) was cut from R14.03 to R12.69, prices last seen in late 2017. Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson, Layton Beard said traffic volumes were expected to drop by up to 90% over the Easter holiday period. “Because of this, there will obviously be far less accidents and less road deaths, but this will be an anomaly due to the lockdown.

“The main concern is that those people who are on the road for whatever reason and whether allowed or not, feel that they can drive as they like,” said Beard.

Over last year’s Easter weekend, April 18-22, there were 162 fatalities on the roads nationally, with 37 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal.

He warned against families trying to travel to holiday homes.

Beard said that while consumers could not presently benefit from the current low petrol price, “when the petrol price goes up, the increase will be R1 or R1.50 and it has already gone down by R2, so there will still be a gain for consumers”.

Haulage operators would be enjoying the most benefit from the price drop this month, but Beard said this was unlikely to be passed on to consumers. While the transport input costs may be reduced, the haulage industry had to take a long-term outlook, “not just based on one petrol price decrease”.

This week civil action organisation, Outa (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) called on the government to reduce fuel taxes and levies as taxpayers bear the crushing economic burden of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Outa’s chief executive Wayne Duvenage said the “non-fuel” related costs now accounted for 68% of the petrol price.

In a release this week, Outa said: “The Basic Fuel Price (BFP) component of the overall price of petrol in South Africa, is directly impacted by the international oil price, combined with the rand/dollar exchange rate.”

From 2009 to 2014, the BFP made up the largest component of the price of petrol in South Africa, ranging between 51% and 58% of the price of petrol (for 95 Octane inland price per litre).

“But with government’s ever increasing taxes and levies applied over the past decades, the BFP component has now reduced to about 30% of the total price of petrol in South Africa.

“The various taxes and levies which make up the ‘non-fuel’ related costs, comprise the Fuel Levy, Road Accident Fund (RAF), Wholesale and Retail Margins plus a few other smaller transport and storage charges. In 2009, the combined value of these charges amounted to R3.61 or 49% of the total fuel price.

“Today, that figure has risen to R9.48 and makes up 68% of the fuel price in April 2020.

“This means that, despite a substantive drop of 28% in the Basic Fuel Price due largely to weaker international oil prices from March to April this year, the impact is a mere 10% reduction in the price of fuel from R15.84 in March to R13.96 in April.

“Once again, we call on government to halt its incessant increases of fuel levies going forward.

“We trust that post the Covid-19 crisis, government will focus on reducing the ever-increasing cost of public administration and thereby rely less on the need to increase taxes and levies that have become a substantive burden on the taxpayer,” said Duvenage.