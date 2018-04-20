Two years short of its centenary, Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School (GHS) now has its first headmaster.

Andrew Graaf, 55, moved to the more than 1000-pupil institution at the beginning of the term. He had previously been the first male to have been at the helm of Northlands’ Girls High in Durban North.

“I do take very seriously the important role I play as one of the few men and leaders in this all-girl domain,” he told The Independent on Saturday.

“I have never subscribed to sexist stereotypes and hope in some way my brand of feminism may model what a liberated man stands for.

“I also look forward to the day a woman gets to head a large boys’ school. That will truly be a woman bursting through the glass ceiling.”

Graaf, who has also walked into the school nearly a year after a race incident that led to demonstrations outside the grounds, said he was impressed to see “the clear evidence of conscious choices to transform the school”.

“In particular, the Awake Society excites me - a group of students and teachers who meet to engage in courageous conversations around issues of social transformation”.

He added that the challenge facing large, traditional schools like GHS was also to decide what traditions to hold on to and which to let go of in the interest of real change.

“Transformation is not a numbers game but it’s a thing of the mind,” he stressed. “The goal is not mathematical integration of humanity.”

Graaf calls himself a public servant in its pure form and an ardent advocate of public education having resisted opportunities to move to independent schools. “As a beneficiary of apartheid I do want to serve the public and help nurture the citizens our country needs.”

He believes each school fills a niche, each is different and unique in what they offer.

“One cannot escape the vast discrepancies that exist between rich and poor. We have the highest Gini co-efficient in the world. There is a place for affordable, quality education and GHS offers this.”

Graaf said he was delighted to see that the school has a robotics club while still retaining the crucial counterbalance in art, music and drama.

“An article a while back spoke about how girls were lagging far behind in computer coding. The question begging answering is why there are no billionaire female IT success stories coming out of Silicon Valley. We need to remember that we are educating girls for careers that may not yet exist.

“It is wonderful to see the girls give a standing ovation to South Africa’s first black neurosurgeon - an ex-pupil who reminded them about needing a plan, working hard and being prepared to sacrifice for success,” he said. “The emphasis I hope is also that success moving forward will be measured by how we make a difference in a complex broken world rather than money and material possessions.”

Graaf, who specialised in English and drama, started at Durban’s New Forest High School in 1986. He said his career evolution had, in many ways, reflected the broader social and political changes in the country.

New Forest and his alma mater Pietermaritzburg’s Alexandra High School were all-boys, austere, authoritarian, all male and white.

“A quick look at either of these today reflects how far we have come. I really evolved with each school. While I may have impacted in some way teaching, it was without a doubt I who was being enriched and moulded by the changes at work in those schools.”

He said when GHS turns 100 it will be “both a grand old lady full of proud history and a rich legacy but she must also show the world she has embraced the present and is poised for greater things in the future”.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY